Sanchez the latest reclamation projec...

Sanchez the latest reclamation project in KC?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Kansas City Royals

Sanchez was signed by the Royals to a Minor League deal last month. The 34-year-old has not pitched in the Major Leagues since 2013 when in five games with the Pirates, he posted an 11.85 ERA and a 2.42 WHIP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
News KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14) Oct '14 SoonerMike1 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,680 • Total comments across all topics: 277,600,312

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC