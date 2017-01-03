San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine: Orlando Calixte

The San Francisco Giants have spent the offseason compiling middle infielders to increase their depth by way of minor-league contracts, and a relatively quiet signing in Orlando Calixte may intensify the competition for a spot on the bench as Opening Day approaches. In the days prior to the Rule 5 Draft, the San Francisco Giants placed Orlando Calixte on the team's 40-man roster shortly after signing him to a minor-league contract in mid-November.

