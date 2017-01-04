Royals Rumors: Is Matt Adams Part Of Royals Search For Power?
The Royals are clearly seeking power bats this winter. Not only did they deal closer Wade Davis for Cubs outfielder Jorge Soler, they also added minor league slugger Peter 0'Brien.
