Royals reportedly interested in Cards' Adams

Just a few hours after the Royals acquired promising slugger Peter O'Brien on Tuesday to possibly compete for their designated hitter role, a report surfaced in USA Today that the club might also be interested in Cardinals left-handed hitter Matt Adams . As is their practice, the Royals do not confirm or deny trade rumors.

