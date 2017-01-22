Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash
Yordano Ventura, the hard-throwing and fearless right-hander who was a crucial part of two pennant-winning teams for the Kansas City Royals, was killed in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday, the team confirmed on Sunday.
