Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash

Yordano Ventura, the hard-throwing and fearless right-hander who was a crucial part of two pennant-winning teams for the Kansas City Royals, was killed in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday, the team confirmed on Sunday.

