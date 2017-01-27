Royals gather in private to remember,...

Royals gather in private to remember, celebrate Yordano Ventura

The Kansas City Royals gathered together Friday to celebrate the life of pitcher Yordano Ventura, who died Sunday in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.

