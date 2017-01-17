Royals announce game times for 2017 schedule
The Royals have announced game times for the 2017 schedule with the season kicking off in Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota against the Twins on Monday, April 3 at 3:10 CT. After a week in Minnesota and Houston, the Royals have their home opener the following Monday on April 10 at 3:10 against the Oakland Athletics.
