Royals' Almonte takes step in right direction in Dominican

The Dominican Winter League finals began Thursday as Aguilas Cibaenas defeated Tigres del Licey, 4-3, in Game 1 of the best-of-nine series. Despite going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the contest, Tigres shortstop Sergio Alcantara has been one of the circuit's hottest hitters in the postseason as well as a major reason his team has reached the finals.

