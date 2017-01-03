Royals acquire slugger O'Brien from D-backs

The Royals added to their organizational depth and possibly to their designated-hitter competition by acquiring 26-year-old Peter O'Brien from the D-backs on Tuesday for Minor League right-hander Sam Lewis. O'Brien is a catcher-turned-outfielder who projects more as a designated hitter type, which likely is why he was available after the D-backs designated him for assignment last month.

