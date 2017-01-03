Royals acquire right-hander Karns from Mariners for Dyson

In this June 9, 2016, file photo, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Nathan Karns throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Seattle. The Kansas City Royals have acquired right-hander Karns from the Mariners for outfielder Jarrod Dyson, solidifying a pitching staff that lost workhorse Edinson Volquez to free agency.

