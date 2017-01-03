Royals acquire right-hander Karns fro...

Royals acquire right-hander Karns from Mariners for Dyson

23 hrs ago

The Royals were interested in Seattle right-hander Nathan Karns going back to the winter meetings, but the Mariners were reluctant to give up a power arm under club control through 2020. After the Mariners traded outfielder Seth Smith to the Baltimore Orioles for veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo, the idea of shipping Karns away became a bit more palatable.

Chicago, IL

