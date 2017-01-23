Royal signing: Kendrys catalyst for '15 champs
Before bidding adieu to the Hot Stove season, we asked our 30 beat reporters to look back at their club's past and answer the following question: Who is the best free-agent signing in the team's history? We narrowed the choices with the following parameters: The signings had to be multiyear contracts, to exclude fluky one-year deals and to focus on players who got real commitments. And contract extensions don't count.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC