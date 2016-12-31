Report: Royals could be interested in...

Report: Royals could be interested in Pedro Alvarez

The Royals could give the Orioles some competition for free agent Pedro Alvarez 's services in 2017, per a report from the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo . While the infielder/DH is still in talks with Baltimore, Cafardo doesn't see the club making a push to re-sign the veteran slugger until late in the offseason.

