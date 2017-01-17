Price Chopper new official grocer of ...

Price Chopper new official grocer of Kansas City Royals

To celebrate the new partnership, Price Chopper and the Royals will hold an 11 a.m. event Wednesday at the Price Chopper located at 1030 W. 103rd St. in Kansas City. Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy, Royals Hall of Famer John Mayberry, KayCee and members of K-Crew will also be in attendance.

