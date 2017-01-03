Poor Royals drafts have dimmed the fu...

Poor Royals drafts have dimmed the future

19 hrs ago

I've never been one to hide the fact that I disliked the "Wil Myers trade" , mostly because it sold 24 years of potential team control for seven years of total control in James Shields/Wade Davis . The Royals are one of the smallest market teams with one of the more tighter budgets, so asset control is clearly a priority.

