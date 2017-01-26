Person familiar with deal: Holland, Rockies agree to deal

In this April 8, 2015, file photo, Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland throws during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that reliever Greg Holland has agreed to a contract with the Colorado Rockies The deal is pending a physical, the person said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not announced.

