Ozzie Guillen: No big leaguer should play winter ball

Former star shortstop Ozzie Guillen has a word of advice for big leaguers who want to play winter ball in Venezuela: Don't. Now guiding the Tiburones in his native country, the first Latino manager to win a World Series says any major leaguer who wants protect himself from getting hurt should avoid taking part.

