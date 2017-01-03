Nationals hire De Jon Watson as Special Assistant to GM Mike Rizzo

The Washington Nationals announced an addition to the front office Friday afternoon, reporting on Twitter that they had hired former Arizona Diamondbacks ' Senior Vice President of Baseball operations De Jon Watson as part of their pro scouting staff. Watson, 50, is a one-time Kansas City Royals ' draft pick and prospect who started working as an area scout with the Florida Marlins after his playing days ended, then moved to Cincinnati, where he served as Scouting Director .

