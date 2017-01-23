MLB mourns, feels 'powerless' in face of continuing tragedy
How do you prevent a tragedy? What can you do? What can you say? What can you teach at a time when all of baseball is mourning? Twice in the past four months -- first following the death of? Miami Marlins ?ace? Jose Fernandez , then again this weekend in the wake of the car crashes that took the lives of? Kansas City Royals ?right-hander? Yordano Ventura and former major league infielder? Andy Marte -- these haunting questions have reverberated around a grieving sport. "A lot of incredible, wonderful, amazingly talented people die every day," Marlins president David Samson found himself saying Monday.
