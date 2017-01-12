Mets thinking of trading clubhouse 'superstar' Grandy? No way

Mets outfieler Curtis Granderson hits a home run off Kansas City Royals Edinson Volquez in 2015 World Series Game 5. There's been some talk - make that whispers - on and off this winter that if the Mets can't work out a trade deal for outfielder Jay Bruce, they'd consider moving Curtis Granderson as a last resort. The on-field baseball reason that makes the notion such a non-starter is simple enough: Granderson is a three-position outfielder who gives manager Terry Collins lineup flexibility.

