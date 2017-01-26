Mariners FanFest to feature plenty of new faces

Mariners faithful seeking a first look at some of the new faces that will represent their club in 2017 get the chance for introductions this weekend at the team's 19th annual FanFest, which runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. PT. Six newcomers -- including standout shortstop Jean Segura and speedy outfielder Jarrod Dyson -- are among the nine Major League players committed to appear at the Safeco Field event, which also includes a special 9-11 a.m. session Saturday for season ticket holders.

