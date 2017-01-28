Kevin Haskin: Hot stove only flickers at Royals FanFest
Royals FanFest had the same trappings as usual Friday and Saturday in Bartle Hall, but the flame flickered dimly on the hot stove. Questions regarding the tragic automobile crash along a Dominican Republic roadway earlier in the week dominated any discussions with crestfallen teammates who struggled with their emotions.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
