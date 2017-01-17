KC's Watson called Crosby's walk-off FG

The moment that Packers kicker Mason Crosby booted the walk-off field goal Sunday to beat the Cowboys, 34-31, and send Green Bay to the NFC title game, Gene Watson's cell phone began buzzing non-stop. Watson, the Royals' director of pro scouting, has a special friendship with Crosby and his family.

