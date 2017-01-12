KC Royals: Four outside-the-box ideas...

KC Royals: Four outside-the-box ideas for Kansas City in '17

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Kings of Kauffman

In addition to signing slugger Edwin Encarnacion , the AL pennant-winning Cleveland Indians look to get back Michael Brantley , one of the game's best all-around outfielders when healthy. Detroit never went into rebuild mode and may have discovered an ace to eventually succeed Justin Verlander in AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kings of Kauffman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
News KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14) Oct '14 SoonerMike1 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC