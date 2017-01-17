Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ve...

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura killed in car wreck

22 hrs ago

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed Sunday in a car wreck in the Dominican Republic. He was 25. Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed Sunday in a car accident in the Dominican Republic, hours after former major leaguer Andy Marte died in a separate accident.

