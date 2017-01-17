Kansas City Royals 2017 Regular Season Schedule Start Times
Opening Day is scheduled for Monday, April 3 at 3:10 p.m. in Minnesota, while the club's home opener will be the following Monday vs. the Oakland Athletics at 3:15 p.m. The Royals will again utilize start times at 15 minutes past the hour, with a majority of weekday home games starting at 7:15 p.m.; while most afternoon contests will feature a 1:15 p.m. first pitch. The two exceptions are KC's home opener and a Monday, May 29 contest vs. the Detroit Tigers, which is slated for a 6:15 p.m. start.
