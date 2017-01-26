Hosmer, Duffy earn Royals BBWAA honors
Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer was voted the team's Les Milgram player of the year for 2016, while left-hander Danny Duffy was voted the Bruce Rice pitcher of the year, and Jarrod Dyson received the Joe Burke special achievement award. Hosmer, 27, set career highs in home runs and RBIs .
