George Brett to head annual GMU First Pitch Dinner

Thursday

George Mason Athletics will host its annual First Pitch Dinner on Friday, Feb. 10 at Dewberry Hall, featuring George Brett, Kansas City Royals Vice President of Baseball Operations and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Read more at Fairfax Times.

