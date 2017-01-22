Former Indians infielder Andy Marte dies in car crash
Former major league infielder Andy Marte was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic, the agency that represented him announced Sunday. According to multiple reports, Marte was driving alone in his white Mercedes-Benz when he crashed at approximately midnight PT in the town of Casa de Alto.
