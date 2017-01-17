Five keys to the Royals winning the AL Central in 2017
Following back -to- back American League Championships, the 2016 Kansas City Royals fell to 81-81, missing the playoffs. The Cleveland Indians broke out behind their incredibly consistent starting rotation to take the division without even playing their full 162-game slate, finishing at 94-67, 8 games ahead of Detroit, and 13.5 games ahead of the reigning World Series Champions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Royals Review.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC