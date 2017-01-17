Five keys to the Royals winning the AL Central in 2017

Following back -to- back American League Championships, the 2016 Kansas City Royals fell to 81-81, missing the playoffs. The Cleveland Indians broke out behind their incredibly consistent starting rotation to take the division without even playing their full 162-game slate, finishing at 94-67, 8 games ahead of Detroit, and 13.5 games ahead of the reigning World Series Champions.

