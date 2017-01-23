Family, fans mourn for Dominican pitcher Yordano Ventura
Junior Ventura, the brother of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, receives condolences during his brother's wake in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte died in separate traffic accidents early Sunday in their native Dominican Republic.
