Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil
Infielder Christian Colon and pitchers Danny Duffy and Ian Kennedy attended a candlelight vigil for teammate Yordano Ventura, who was killed in an automobile accident in the Dominican Republic. The emotional gathering was held outside of Kauffman Stadium on Sunday night, Jan. 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC