Each MLB Team's Untouchable Top Prospects Entering 2017
With as much upside as any prospect in the game, Chicago Cubs outfielder Eloy Jimenez has to be considered untouchable. It's risky these days to call any prospect untouchable, as we've seen too many blockbuster deals in recent years to truly believe anyone is 100 percent safe from being moved in the right deal.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
