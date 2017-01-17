Duffy extension was a good necessity

The Kansas City Royals signed Danny Duffy to a contract this week, putting him on a deal that extends through the 2021 season. The press conference regarding the deal said a lot of things, including the fact that Duffy didn't want to leave, that the organization wanted him long-term, and that the southpaw never really considered testing free agency.

