Chukars announce their 2017 coaching staff

Friday Jan 13

Damon Hollins will replace Andre David as the Chukars' hitting instructor for the 2017 season, the Chukars announced Friday. Manager Justin Gemoll and pitching coach Jeff Suppan will return to Idaho Falls for their third straight seasons, and Justin Kemp will serve as the Chukars' head athletic trainer for the second straight year.

