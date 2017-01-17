Bo Jackson headlines candidates for Royals Hall of Fame
The ballot for the Royals Hall of Fame has been announced and it includes newly eligible members such as Johnny Damon, as well as holdovers like Bo Jackson and Kevin Seitzer. You can vote here for who you think deserves enshrinement through January 30. Here is a full list of the candidates.
