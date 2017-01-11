Best fit for the Royals among remaini...

Best fit for the Royals among remaining free agents

It hasn't been flashy, but the Kansas City Royals have made a series of moves this offseason that they hope makes them more competitive in 2017. Jorge Soler , Nate Karns and Pete O'Brien all look to make an impact for the Royals during their first season in Kansas City.

