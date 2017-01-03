Arizona Diamondbacks trade Peter O'Brien to Kansas City Royals for relief prospect Sam Lewis
Peter O'Brien had been designated for assignment just before Christmas, on December 23, as the team made room for newly-acquired catcher Juan Graterol. That gave Arizona ten days to figure out a trade for O'Brien, or he'd become available on waivers, and rumblings last week indicated such a deal was in the works: "[General Manager Mike] Hazen said O'Brien has received interest not only from clubs in the American League, in which he could see time at designated hitter, but also from NL teams."
