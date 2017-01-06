Aaaaaand the M's Also Traded Nate Karns for Jarrod Dyson

After creating an opening for a platoon OF, the M's filled that position quickly by trading for ex-Royals CF Jarrod Dyson . Dyson's been one of the league's best defenders, but he's not much of a hitter, as he's got both very little power and serious platoon problems that have limited him to part-time duty in KC.

