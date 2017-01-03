5 vet pitchers among Royals' spring invitees

The Royals once again will go heavy on reclamation projects at Spring Training, as they have offered invites to veteran left-hander Jonathan Sanchez , and veteran right-handers Al Alburquerque , Brandon League , Bobby Parnell and Chris Withrow . Sanchez, 34, had a 7.76 ERA with the Royals in 2012 before being traded to the Rockies that July.

