Year in review: Wade Davis trade to Cubs closes era in Royals baseball
The image of Wade Davis jumping into the arms of Drew Butera after the final out of the 2015 World Series is a memory that likely will stick with Kansas City Royals fans for a long time. For four seasons, Davis gave the Royals plenty of memories, but his tenure as a Royal ended when he was traded to the Chicago Cubs two weeks ago for right fielder Jorge Soler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC