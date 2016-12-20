Year in review: Wade Davis trade to Cubs closes era in Royals baseball

The image of Wade Davis jumping into the arms of Drew Butera after the final out of the 2015 World Series is a memory that likely will stick with Kansas City Royals fans for a long time. For four seasons, Davis gave the Royals plenty of memories, but his tenure as a Royal ended when he was traded to the Chicago Cubs two weeks ago for right fielder Jorge Soler.

