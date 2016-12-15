Yangervis Solarte wins 2016 Tony Coni...

Yangervis Solarte wins 2016 Tony Conigliaro Award

Thursday Dec 15

The Padres' Yangervis Solarte hits a single in the third inning against the Red Sox at Petco Park. Yangervis Solarte has been selected the recipient of the Tony Conigliaro Award by a committee of media members, Major League Baseball executives, Red Sox officials and members of the Conigliaro family.

Chicago, IL

