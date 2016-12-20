Why Ned Yosta s job might get a lot more complicated in 2017
The main thing an American League manager does, besides leaning on a dugout railing looking thoughtful, is handling the pitching staff. If the Kansas City Royals had a lead after six innings two years ago, manager Ned Yost had some very easy decisions to make: throw Kelvin Herrera in the seventh inning, Wade Davis in the eighth and Greg Holland in the ninth.
