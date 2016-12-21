Weight up: Merrifield eats 7 meals a day
You may recall that Merrifield raised some eyebrows last Spring Training when he revealed that in order to get stronger and to help his endurance, he spent his offseason working out multiple times a day. Whit Merrifield knocks a single to left field that scores Drew Butera, cutting Kansas City's deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the 3rd Merrifield, 27, subsequently made his Major League debut in 2016, rapped out 22 doubles, hit .283 and stole eight bases.
