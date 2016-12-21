Royals promote Buchanan to coaching s...

Royals promote Buchanan to coaching staff

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Kansas City Royals

The Royals on Monday announced several staff changes, the most prominent of which was the promotion of Double-A Northwest Arkansas hitting coach Brian Buchanan to the Major League level. Other changes: Luis Perez has been added as assistant Major League strength and conditioning coach/Latin American strength and conditioning coordinator.

Chicago, IL

