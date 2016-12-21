Royals poised for bounce-back season ...

Royals poised for bounce-back season in 2017

Faced with the mandate of trimming payroll yet remaining competitive for 2017, Royals general manager Dayton Moore made the difficult move of trading All-Star closer Wade Davis to the Cubs for promising outfielder Jorge Soler at the Winter Meetings. The move trimmed about $7 million off the payroll, which now projects to be just under $140 million and perhaps in the comfort zone of ownership.

