Royals' Minor Leaguer draws 50-game suspension
Mario Alcantara, Dakody Clemmer, Arnaldo Hernandez, Brendan McCurry and Jake Romanski have been suspended for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, the Commissioner's Office announced Thursday. Alcantara is a free agent, so his suspension is effective upon signing with a Major League organization.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
