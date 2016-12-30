Red Sox: Top 5 defensive web gem plays of 2016 season

Everyone loves a web gem! Counting down the top five defensive plays made by a Boston Red Sox fielder during the 2016 season. Sep 12, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a diving catch for the final out of the game against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BoSox Injection.