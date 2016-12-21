Parnell, KC reportedly agree to Minors deal

The Royals have reportedly reached agreements with four players on Minor League deals, including reliever Bobby Parnell , starter Jonathan Sanchez , infielder Brooks Conrad and outfielder Parnell, 32, made six relief appearances last season for the Tigers before being released in August. The nine-year veteran was a staple in the Mets' bullpen from 2008-15, posting a 3.78 ERA over 329 appearances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.