Miami Marlins: Jason Hammel is an Intriguing Option

The Miami Marlins have been players in free agency this winter, reportedly making a big offer to Kenley Jansen , then settling on Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa to bolster then bullpen. Their one big hole at the moment seems to be their rotation, and there are arms on the market that represent upgrades for them-like Jason Hammel .

