Miami Marlins: Jason Hammel is an Intriguing Option
The Miami Marlins have been players in free agency this winter, reportedly making a big offer to Kenley Jansen , then settling on Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa to bolster then bullpen. Their one big hole at the moment seems to be their rotation, and there are arms on the market that represent upgrades for them-like Jason Hammel .
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
|KC's storybook season gets GIBBY attention (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|SoonerMike1
|1
